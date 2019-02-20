Mrs. Lois Ann Ramharter, 92, died the day after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15, 2019, with her spirit joining her love of her life, George Ramharter.
Lois Ramharter was born in Cadott, the daughter of John Svoma and Mary (Straka) Svoma. Lois attended Eau Claire State Teachers College, attaining a two year teaching certificate. Her first teaching position was in a one room grade school, where she taught eight grades! She married George Ramharter in 1947, when he returned from the war and he attended Eau Claire State Teacher’s College, while she taught. While living in Chippewa Falls, they had the first two of their three children, Brentt George (1949) and Catherine Mary (1950). They moved to Mellen, Wis., as George accepted his first teaching position and while there, she had their third child, Joanne Marie (1953).
Lois continued her teaching career as a fourth grade teacher in Chetek, while she also attended evening classes to try and obtain her undergraduate degree. Just short of her final credits, they relocated to Madison, Wis., where she began a career in Wisconsin State Government, working at the Hill Farms State office building for the Department of Administration. She loved her jobs and eventually retired at age 62.
Upon her retirement they relocated to Mequon, Wis., to be close to their daughter, Joanne. Then in 2002, Lois and George relocated to Orlando, Fla., and moved a few times within Florida, ending up with her final destination at the time of her passing, in a senior living facility located in Kissimmee, Fla., and near her daughter, Joanne’s residence.
Lois will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Surviving relatives are her three children, Brentt George Ramharter (Linda), Catherine Mary Kafer (Joseph) and Joanne Marie Ramharter (Donald Walsh). She has three grandchildren, Sean Kafer (Madeleine), Rachel Talady (Lucas) and Brentt John Ramharter (Rebecca). There are also four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, River and Rain Talady and Easton Ramharter.
Of the eight siblings she grew up with, one sister remains in Oregon, Eleanor (Cy) Amerling. There are numerous nieces and nephews as well.
The spirit of Lois was true optimism. She encouraged her family and all those around her to pursue their dreams, as she believed in the good of all of us. She will live on in the hearts of those who came in contact with her. God Bless her.
Celebratory services will be conducted when her ashes are placed with husband’s in Chippewa Falls, sometime in the spring or summer.