ALTOONA/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lois V. Bowe, 73, of Altoona and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence with her daughter by her side.

Lois was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Lewis and Bernice (Hodgell) Shackleton.

On Feb. 4, 1967, Lois married Henry C. Bowe at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Lois was a secretary at a graphic design company for many years. Lois also worked for the Chippewa Area School District, CRI/SGI, Hubbard Scientific, Heyde Companies and Anderl Law office.

Lois enjoyed computers, photography, baking, cooking and spending time with her granddaughters.

Lois is survived by her precious daughter, Sherry (Thomas) Stelter of Fall Creek; and two beautiful twin granddaughters, Kylie Sue and Katelyn Lois Stelter.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Feb. 6, 2009; precious son, Brian Keith Bowe Oct. 29, 1982; her parents; two sisters, Leola Beth Smith and Marilyn Esther Butler; two nieces, Suzanne Stubb and Roberta Wermund; three nephews, Randall and Scott Bowe and Tom Smith; brothers-in-law, Roger, DeWayne and Donald Bowe; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy T. Bowe and Lois M. Bowe.