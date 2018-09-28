Lois A. Weatherbie, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, under the wonderful care of St. Joseph’s Hospice and the staff of the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.
Lois was born June 6, 1924, to Mary (Hegarty) and Leo Weatherbie in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. She was one of 12 children.
Lois received her Bachelor of Arts in education from the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, Minn. As a member of the order of St Joseph Carondelet, she taught for 16 years in various parochial elementary schools in the Twin Cities area.
After leaving the order she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where she continued to teach elementary education for 14 years. She earned her Master’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. Following her retirement Lois moved to Dunnellon, Fla., with her best friend, Brigid Early.
In 2010, Lois and Brigid relocated to the Chippewa Manor Residential Apartments, Chippewa Falls to be near family. It was a wonderful place to call home. After Brigid’s passing in 2011, Lois made many new friends. She took pride in putting several thousand steps on her pedometer each day as she walked the halls. She would visit and share a joke with many along the way. With her vast vocabulary and love of words, Lois enjoyed a good game of Scrabble with her friends. She always said she was not a competitive player, but her eyes sparkled when she was the winner of a match.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, seven sisters, and her very best friend, Brigid Early.
She is survived by special nieces and nephews, Sharon McNally, John and Carrie Beaton, Maureen Callaghan, Alan Callaghan and Louis and Marley Callaghan; as well as several other nieces and nephews in Canada. She is also survived by her adopted family, Mary and Al Holle and family, Maureen and Mike Bartel, Pat Kearns and family, Mark and Rita Kearns and family, and the family of the late Mike Kearns, as well as many DEAR friends.
Lois was a kind and gentle spirit. She always had a twinkle in her beautiful Irish blue eyes and a bright smile for everyone she met. She had a sharp wit and a good joke in every conversation. She was a very SPECIAL lady. To know Lois was to LOVE Lois!!
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Chippewa Manor with Fr. Mark Miller officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Richmond Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois’ honor may be designated to St. Joseph’s Hospice and Palliative Care, 2661 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
