Loran Solberg

ELK MOUND — Loran J. Solberg, 65, of Elk Mound died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at his residence under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System-Home Health and Hospice, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Eau Claire, Oct. 6, 1953, a son of Donald and Lillian (Krueger) Solberg. Loran married Pamela S. Amundson Oct. 16, 1976, in Chippewa Falls.
Loran achieved his dream of owning his own dairy/beef farm, which he nurtured. He also hauled milk for Ron Horlacher and worked with Rod Rhude in general construction.
Loran was a life time member of Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and the cemetery committee. He also served on the Local Equity Board. He enjoyed dart-ball, fishing, playing with his dog, Minnie, spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need of assistance.
Loran is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Joe (Christine) Solberg; daughter, Cathy (Terry) Svihovec; grandchildren, Mark, Ashley and Brooke; brothers, Darrell (Gail) Solberg and Alan (Cheryl) Solberg; sister-in-law, Sherry Solberg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Hwy. M, Elk Mound, with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Big Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Wheaton.
