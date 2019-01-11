BLOOMER — Loretta M. Erickson, 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
She was born Jan. 8, 1933, in the town of Sampson, Chippewa County, Wis., to Robert and Ethel (Tallman) Taylor. She married Elmer J. Erickson Oct. 10, 1953, at High Bank Church in Holcombe. Loretta kept very busy raising her family and providing them with a loving home. She also was a bartender at Heines Bar. She was an expert at making crocheted items and had trunk loads of beautiful handmade blankets, scarves and hats. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, doing puzzles and fishing, especially with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sons, Dan (Yvonne) Erickson of Wheeler, Wis., Marty (Sue) Erickson of Bloomer, David (Becky) Erickson of Bloomer, Elmer Erickson Jr. of Bloomer and Dale (Audrey) Erickson of Chippewa Falls; daughters, Mary (Herman) Woolever of Bloomer and Rita (Curt) Bergeron of Fall Creek; 27 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel; husband, Elmer Sr.; brothers, Ernie, Don, Robert and David Taylor; sister, Elsie Hartman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Private burial will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery.
