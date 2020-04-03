It is with both sadness at our loss and joyful hope of her eternal life in heaven, we announce the passing of our mother, Lorraine Mae Pomietlo, who passed away on a beautiful Spring day, April 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Lorraine was born a twin July 8, 1928, to Fern (Hatfield) and Edward Lund, and grew up in Stanley. Her twin sister, Elorraine Faye passed away at three weeks of age and Lorraine thought of her often throughout her life, as she did her mother, who passed away when Lorraine was just nine years old. She grew up in a large family and left high school to care for her younger siblings. Lorraine was very proud that she returned to high school after surviving polio at age 18 and received her diploma at the age of 21. Our mother often told the story of walking down the main street of Stanley, in 1949 and spotting a handsome, dark haired serviceman just returning from duty in the Army Air Corp. She married that airman, Stanley Pomietlo, Sept.r 18, 1951, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Early in their marriage, they owned a restaurant in Colfax. They eventually returned to Stanley and worked for Stanley’s parents at Nellie’s Café and Frank’s Bar. In 1997, Stanley and Lorraine moved to Chippewa Falls, to be nearer their children and grandchildren and they were so happy they did.
Over the years and especially as our mother approached her end of life, she shared stories of her childhood and the great joy and pride she had in being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our mother was a hardworking, creative and loving woman. She grew beautiful perennial flower gardens and when we were children, she sewed clothing for us and celebrated our accomplishments. She shared her many talents with us and instilled in us the values that have contributed to our life successes. We were blessed to have had her for so many years and will miss her always.
Lorraine is survived by seven children, Beth (Louie) Bielecki of Thorp, Cynthia (Robert) Hunt, Debra (Brent) Franz, Mark Pomietlo, Julie Pomietlo, Timothy ( Mary) Pomietlo and Thomas (Jill) Pomietlo all of Chippewa Falls, 24 grandchildren, Brady (Kari) Bielecki, Garret (Rachel) Bielecki, Dana (Desmond) Dachel, Orion Holm, Gabriel (Lisa Mihm) Hunt, Dustin (Chanda) Hassemer, Riley (Brooke) Strasburg, Cynthia (Bailey) Pierce, Michael (Lisa) Strasburg, Erin Franz, Nick (Jenni) Mohr, Jeff Mohr and Sarah Mayer, Bethany Calkins, Brittny (Nathan) Karnes, Lindsay (Bennett) Kuhlman, Meredith, Matthew, Nicole and Emily Pomietlo, Alexis, Rachael, Olivia and Luke Pomietlo; and 27 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Haylee Bielecki, Linkn and Hudson Bielecki, Bryce and Abigail Dachel, Chase Holm, Kayla, Jason and Alyssa Hunt, Gavin, Bella and Brecken Hassemer, Cambrie and Garen Strasburg, Brynn and Xander Pierce, Kadence and Mohrgan Strasburg, Lily, Owen, Violet and Mae Hunter, Lundin, Georgia and Mara Karnes and Declan Kuhlman; Lorraine is also survived by her sisters, Luella Downing, Joan Naas and Susan Blanchette; brother, David Lund; stepsisters, Beverly Thill and Artis Tisdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pomietlo in 2001; her parents, Edward and Fern Lund; her sisters, Musetta, Donna and Elorraine Lund, Grace Lund and Gladys White; brothers, Jack Lund and George Alex Lund; and brothers-in-law, Vincent Pomietlo, Ole Olson, Harold Downing, Richard Naas; and sister-in-law, Welma Lund; sons-in-law, Michael Strasburg and Jerry Mohr.
We wish to thank the staff at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire, for their care and compassion for our mother during her four years as a resident there. They made the move to her new home a warm and welcoming experience. We also want to thank the Saint Joseph’s Hospice staff and in particular, John and Aaron, who walked us through our mother’s end of life transition, making sure that she was comfortable and peaceful as she left us. We are grateful to all who shared in her journey. God Bless you all.
Rest in Peace Mommy and may perpetual light shine upon you.
Private funeral services will be held.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
