It is with both sadness at our loss and joyful hope of her eternal life in heaven, we announce the passing of our mother, Lorraine Mae Pomietlo, who passed away on a beautiful Spring day, April 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Lorraine was born a twin July 8, 1928, to Fern (Hatfield) and Edward Lund, and grew up in Stanley. Her twin sister, Elorraine Faye passed away at three weeks of age and Lorraine thought of her often throughout her life, as she did her mother, who passed away when Lorraine was just nine years old. She grew up in a large family and left high school to care for her younger siblings. Lorraine was very proud that she returned to high school after surviving polio at age 18 and received her diploma at the age of 21. Our mother often told the story of walking down the main street of Stanley, in 1949 and spotting a handsome, dark haired serviceman just returning from duty in the Army Air Corp. She married that airman, Stanley Pomietlo, Sept.r 18, 1951, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Early in their marriage, they owned a restaurant in Colfax. They eventually returned to Stanley and worked for Stanley’s parents at Nellie’s Café and Frank’s Bar. In 1997, Stanley and Lorraine moved to Chippewa Falls, to be nearer their children and grandchildren and they were so happy they did.