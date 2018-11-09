Lorraine Podhola

Lorraine Beatrice Podhola, 89, formerly of Racine, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford, Wis.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, May 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Anton and Loretta (nee: Schimmel) Bergerson.
On March 23, 1946, Lorraine was united in marriage to Milo Podhola at the Jim Falls Methodist Church.
She found great enjoyment in sewing, cooking, dancing and she especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Duane (Janet) Podhola of Florida, Darrell (Kaye) Podhola of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Darlene Friend of Racine, Darwin (Gayle) Podhola of Mukwonago, Wis., and Dawn (Todd) Hush of Racine; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin (Joanne) Bergerson of Chippewa Falls,.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Milo, Sept. 18, 1988; daughter, Diane Rosenberg; son, Dean Podhola; grandson, James Rosenberg; brother, Clifford Bergerson; twin sister, Loretta Patrow; and special friend, Austin Miller.
Lorraine will be laid to rest in the spring of 2019, next to her husband, Milo, in Cadott, at Bohemian National cemetery.
