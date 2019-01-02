CEDARBURG, Wis./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Louise Faith Tomashek, 82, of Cedarburg, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg.
Louise was born May 26, 1936, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Fahs and Florence (Mikkelson) Nielsen. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and attended UW-Eau Claire, where she earned her bachelors degree in music and art and masters degree in special education. Louise married Dan Tomashek in 1960, they raised their two children and later divorced.
Louise’s teaching career took her all over the continent—from Texas to Canada—but she spent most of her time at schools in Neenah, Wis. Her patient, caring and giving nature made her a perfect teacher, especially for those who had special needs. She often spoke of trips her classes would take to overnight camps, the zoo and other places. Louise enjoyed sewing and using her artistic talent to create everything from unique clothes, family heirlooms and keepsakes to the kid’s favorite Halloween costumes. She loved reading a good book, with tastes ranging from the classics to anything written by Stephen King, and would couple the reading with her favorite music, which could change daily, but would always include some Neil Diamond. Going to thrift sales with her sister, (just to turn around and sell what she bought) was a blast and she was hooked on Days of Our Lives. Louise had a variety of pastimes, but the only one she truly cared about was helping with her grandchildren, which she did with a passion and love rarely found.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Doug (Monica) Tomashek of Grafton, Wis., and Gene Tomashek of Chippewa Falls; sister, Kathy Taylor of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jessica Newman, Stephanie Schlageter, Katie Tomashek, David Lemon and Justin, Maureen, Madison, Kylie and Jacqueline Tomashek; great-grandchildren, McKayla and Bradlee Dierich, Fletch Schlageter, Xzariah Kitchens, Jamiechael and Zairyhlind Rivers and Jaxon Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Joseph Albert Saleth officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred to The HealthWell Foundation, www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate/
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
