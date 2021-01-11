BLOOMER -- Louise R. Loew, 91, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Comforts of Home, Chippewa Falls, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice, with family by her side.
She was the daughter of Theodore and Louise (Sprague) Reinhardt Sr. of Merrill, Wis., born Aug. 4, 1929.
Louise graduated from Merrill High School and Lincoln County Normal School and began her teaching career in 1948, in the Merrill area.
She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) E. Loew, of Chippewa Falls, at Lakeview Ballroom, where she was told “you are the one I was looking for” and 10 months later they were married at St. Francis Church in Merrill, June 2, 1951. After they were married, they moved to Westfir, Ore., where they lived, and Louise taught for two years and Bob worked for the Heinz Lumber Company.
Upon returning to Chippewa Falls, Louise and Bob took over the Loew farm. Louise was hands on when it came to farming, but she also continued her teaching career. She attended UW-Eau Claire, where she earned her BS degree in education and graduated with honors. Louise taught for 37 years and was principal for six of those years. The schools she taught in were Eighteen Mile Creek, Merrill (one room school), Sunny Valley, Chippewa Falls (in Irvine park), Sunnyside, Chippewa Falls, St. Charles, Chippewa Falls and St Peters, Tilden. She retired in 1985 to spend winters with Bob in Arizona. In 2001, she came out of retirement to be the principal at St. Paul's, in Bloomer, for one year. She was proud of the fact that she never applied for a teaching position … somehow they always found her. She continued to substitute teach until she was 83 years old, primarily in the Colfax school system, where she had the pleasure to work with Dennis Geissler and Bill Yingst.
Louise was proud of her Swiss heritage. Her father immigrated from Switzerland to Merrill, in 1923. Louise and Bob traveled to Switzerland in 1965, to participate in the Reinhardt family reunion, and her family continues that tradition today. Louise was active in 4-H as a leader and was an original member of the Happy Homemaker's club and was a member of the Christian Mothers Society, St. Teresa circle for many years. She also had an active interest in her children's school activities and took them on many family vacations. In her spare time, she loved to go to the casino, play cards, watch her beloved Packers and spending time with her family and friends.
Louise was a three-time cancer survivor. It was her belief in the power of prayer that supported her through the difficult times.
Louise is survived by her children. Gary (Cynthia) Loew of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Paul) Caillier of Eau Claire, Mary (Dean) Hanson of Green Bay, Wis., and Ernest Loew of Chippewa Falls; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Hope) Reinhardt of Green Bay and Charles Reinhardt of Merrill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; brother, Theodore Reinhardt Jr., of Merrill; and her grandson, Matthew Hanson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mark and Jackie Baier, for being caring and supportive neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Peter's Church, town of Tilden. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
