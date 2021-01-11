Louise R. Loew

She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) E. Loew, of Chippewa Falls, at Lakeview Ballroom, where she was told “you are the one I was looking for” and 10 months later they were married at St. Francis Church in Merrill, June 2, 1951. After they were married, they moved to Westfir, Ore., where they lived, and Louise taught for two years and Bob worked for the Heinz Lumber Company.

Upon returning to Chippewa Falls, Louise and Bob took over the Loew farm. Louise was hands on when it came to farming, but she also continued her teaching career. She attended UW-Eau Claire, where she earned her BS degree in education and graduated with honors. Louise taught for 37 years and was principal for six of those years. The schools she taught in were Eighteen Mile Creek, Merrill (one room school), Sunny Valley, Chippewa Falls (in Irvine park), Sunnyside, Chippewa Falls, St. Charles, Chippewa Falls and St Peters, Tilden. She retired in 1985 to spend winters with Bob in Arizona. In 2001, she came out of retirement to be the principal at St. Paul's, in Bloomer, for one year. She was proud of the fact that she never applied for a teaching position … somehow they always found her. She continued to substitute teach until she was 83 years old, primarily in the Colfax school system, where she had the pleasure to work with Dennis Geissler and Bill Yingst.