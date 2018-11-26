EAU CLAIRE — Lovetta F. Misfeldt, 91, of Eau Claire died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, surrounded by family at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
She was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Black River Falls, to Bernard and Lovetta (Preston) Quinn.
Lovetta enjoyed golfing and was a great cook. Her family loved getting together at Lovetta’s for holidays and special occasions. She worked as a CNA for a period of time and owned/operated Char Lounge near Thorp, for many years. She will be greatly missed by many.
Lovetta is survived by her daughter, Judy (Greg) Sommerfeld of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jamie Hein of Eau Claire, Gena Callihan of Eau Claire and Michelle (Brian) Nelson of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Carly Murray, Alison (Gunner) Gilmore, Lucas (Katie) Nelson, Vincent, Nicholas and Gabriel Hein.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland “Rod”; daughter, Vicky Anderson; grandson, Jacob Hein; siblings, Janice Halvorson, Bernard Quinn, Ede Borek, Jack Quinn and Deanna Ubanks.
A private family service will be held for Lovetta. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, in the spring.
Memorials are preferred to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10005, in memory of Lovetta’s grandson, Jake, or to the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
