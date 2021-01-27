CADOTT — Lyle A. Goettl, 74, of Cadott passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Lyle was born Oct. 23, 1946, to Butzy and Ione (St. Aubin) Goettl, in the town of Arthur.

Lyle grew up in the town of Arthur and later served in the Army Reserve from 1964 until 1970.

Lyle married Barbara Jean Bergman Nov. 5, 1966, they were married for 52 years.

Through the years Lyle farmed, operated his own siding business, and then had a “dream,” he was the original founder of the Chippewa Valley Music Festival, along with three other partners.

Lyle enjoyed playing cards, casinos, four wheeling and taking trips and traveling with his wife, Barb.

Lyle is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Autumn) Goettl and Brent Goettl, both of Cadott; two special granddaughters, Jada and Macey; siblings, Deone (Linda) Goettl of Cornell, Kay (Lenny) Sedlacek of Cadott and Rick Goettl of Cadott. Also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Butzy and Ione Goettl; wife, Barbara; and brother, Randy.