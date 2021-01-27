CADOTT — Lyle A. Goettl, 74, of Cadott passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Lyle was born Oct. 23, 1946, to Butzy and Ione (St. Aubin) Goettl, in the town of Arthur.
Lyle grew up in the town of Arthur and later served in the Army Reserve from 1964 until 1970.
Lyle married Barbara Jean Bergman Nov. 5, 1966, they were married for 52 years.
Through the years Lyle farmed, operated his own siding business, and then had a “dream,” he was the original founder of the Chippewa Valley Music Festival, along with three other partners.
Lyle enjoyed playing cards, casinos, four wheeling and taking trips and traveling with his wife, Barb.
Lyle is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Autumn) Goettl and Brent Goettl, both of Cadott; two special granddaughters, Jada and Macey; siblings, Deone (Linda) Goettl of Cornell, Kay (Lenny) Sedlacek of Cadott and Rick Goettl of Cadott. Also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Butzy and Ione Goettl; wife, Barbara; and brother, Randy.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Drywood, Wis.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, and also one hour prior to the service, Saturday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in Lyle’s memory.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.