Lyle Norquist

Lyle M. Norquist, 96, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with family at his side at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls after a brief illness.

Lyle was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Thief River Falls, Minn., the son of Carl H. and Julia (Johnson) Norquist.

Lyle was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army Air Corps. He was particularly proud of the job the squadron of B26 bombers to which he was attached did in clearing Utah Beach of enemy fortifications prior to the D-Day Invasion.

A marriage of nearly 64 years began Jan. 22, 1949, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls when Lyle married Elizabeth M. Bowe, the daughter of Herman and Theresa (Dachel) Bowe.

Lyle worked for the Post Office for many years as a letter carrier on the east hill of Chippewa. After leaving the post office he worked for several more years at Northern Crossarm before finally retiring for good.