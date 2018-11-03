EAU CLAIRE — Lynn Ann Goss, 76, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Care Partners in Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 2801 N. 110th Ave., township of Seymour, Chippewa Falls. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting her family with arrangements.