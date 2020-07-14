× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and while under the care of Mayo Hospice.

She was born Nov. 19, 1955, in Chippewa Falls, to Helen (LeMay) and Ross Misfeldt. She graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1974.

Lynn continued her education at UWEC, earning a B.S. degree in geography, with a minor in physical education.

Lynn owned and operated Misfeldt Soil & Septic, a company she started right out of college and was doing jobs herself until her health no longer allowed her to work.

Lynn will be remembered as the life of the party. She was a quick-witted firecracker who always had a comeback. She cherished living on the river, where she enjoyed nature of every kind. She fed the squirrels and birds, and enjoyed watching the deer in her yard. She enjoyed water-skiing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, cheering on the Packers, and especially loved riding horses, which she did since she was a young girl.