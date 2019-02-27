COLFAX, Wis. — Mabel D. Tuschl, 96, of Colfax, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
She was born Aug. 6, 1922, to Michael and Alvina (Urban) Steinmetz. She married the love of her life John Tuschl May 20, 1941, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. They were married for 29 years before John’s passing in 1970. They had a dairy farm until 1968 and they built a house in 1969.
Mabel enjoyed spending time in the garden, planting and taking care of her flowers and she also took care of her lawn ordainments. She loved spending time with her family and in later years grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her special cat “Teddy.”
Mabel is survived by her children, Gerald Tuschl of Colfax, Derald (Bonnie) Tuschl of Colfax, Darlene (Larry) Riley of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Wayne Tuschl, Christina (Patrick) Schindler, Rebecca Tuschl, Jon Tuschl, Amanda (Dan) Ravenhorst and Crystal Bell; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Margie Geissler, Beverly Geissler, Deone (Ron) Buchli, Shirley (Gene) Vesnefsky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, John Tuschl; parents, Michael and Alvina Steinmetz; daughter-in-law, Imogene “Jeannie” Tuschl; sisters, Leona Tallman, Elaine Steinmetz in infancy; brothers, Herbert Steinmetz, Joseph Steinmetz, Wilbur Steinmetz, Daune Steinmetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of mass at church. Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. prior to the visitation on Monday at church.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Bloomer is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.