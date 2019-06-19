Madelyn A. Erickson, 97, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
She was born Aug. 6, 1921, to Fred and Marie (Strouf) Rixman. On Aug. 10, 1946, she married Harold Erickson in Winter, Wis.
Madelyn started a career as a teacher, in a one room schoolhouse in Winter. She then continued in the teaching field for the rest of her career. In retirement, Madelyn and Harold enjoyed traveling to all 50 states in the RVs.
Madelyn had a unique, gentle and charming way of talking to people. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She gave them all the love that she had. She was notorious for always offering anything and everything in her fridge and pantry, including her favorite treat, chocolate turtles! She enjoyed entertaining for her friends and family. In the summertime, she could be found at Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wis., spending time riding in her golf cart with her husband, Harold.
Madelyn was an unbelievably giving, thoughtful and caring person who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her two sons, Douglas (Donna) and Bradley (Pamela); grandchildren, Kristina (Mark) Carlson, Keith (Linda) Erickson, Kelly (Nate) Jorgensen and Tanner Erickson; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke and Ben Carlson, Bella, Suze, Victoria and Madelyn Rose Erickson, Owen Jorgensen; her special sister, Irene Mell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold in 2010.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Chippewa Manor, with the Rev. Robert B. Hoekstra officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the charity of donor’s choice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the charity of donor's choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.