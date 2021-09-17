Marcus D. Myrman died Wednesday September 15, 2021, at the age 91.

Marcus was born October 27, 1929, in Chippewa Falls to Frances (Gillette) and John R. Myrman, the fifth of nine children. The family built a beautiful home on Dover St. in Chippewa Falls. When the depression arrived, they moved their home to a large cottage on Pokegama Lake in Chetek. He graduated from Chetek High School in 1948 and attended Superior State College. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees from 1950-1954 during the Korean War.

On January 28, 1953, He married Jane Mair from Chetek and they settled in and raised their family in the Los Angeles area. In 1961 Mark joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. In 1986 he retired as a Sargent after 25 years of service. Jane preceded him in death on February 14, 1992. Following her passing, Mark moved back to Chetek.