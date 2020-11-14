Margaret Ann Glose

Margaret Ann (Hawkins) Glose, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Margaret was born Dec. 28, 1935, in St. Paul, Minn., the youngest of four children to Frank and Mary (Adolph) Hawkins.

She graduated from St. Paul Harding High School in 1953 and entered the religious life at the Sisters of St. Joseph where she served and continued her education including studying at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. achieving a Bachelor’s degree at St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul and a Master’s degree at the University of Minnesota. Her life with the Sisters of St. Joseph ended in 1970 after serving as mother superior for many years.

Margaret married Siegfried “Zeke” Glose at St. Stevens Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minn. Aug. 11, 1972. The couple moved to Chippewa Falls in 1982 where they raised their two daughters.

She was principal at St. Charles Primary School (1982-1999) and Holy Ghost Elementary School (1987-1999) in Chippewa Falls. She was a principal in private schools for 43 years retiring in June 1999. Many of Margaret’s students are now citizens in the Chippewa-Eau Claire area and were dearly remembered by Margaret. She never forgot a student.