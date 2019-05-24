Margaret Fisk

STANLEY — Margaret A. Fisk, 86, of Stanley died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Homeplace in Stanley. Margaret was born Oct. 17, 1932, at St. Joseph’s Hospital-Chippewa Falls to the late Arnold R. and Olivia M. (Schuette) Witt. She grew up in the Huron area, north of Stanley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Boyd with Pastor Raymond Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service at the Church.