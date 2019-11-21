Margaret Hallatt

Margaret passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Hospital, in Rochester, Minn.
She was predeceased by her mother, Grace Searle McMurtry; her father, the Rev. Stanley Searle; her father-in-law, Arthur Hallatt; and her mother-in-law, Nora Hallatt. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Douglas Hallatt of Eau Claire; her two sons, Christopher Hallatt of San Diego and Scott (Jeni) Hallatt of Lake Geneva, Wis.; her sister, Ruth (Robert) Misenko of Hudson, Wis.; and her brother, Dennis (Maija) Searle of Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. Margaret particularly adored her two granddaughters (who she called “The Girls”), Morgan and Emily Hallatt.
Margaret was born in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada, July 21, 1943. She grew up in small-town Canada as a lover of people, a leader and role model to Dennis and Ruth, and a stealth (but much loved) troublemaker. She and her high school sweetheart, Douglas, moved to North Dakota, to attend university and pursue their love of education. Along the way they returned to Canada, to get married in 1964. In 1969, they moved to Eau Claire, to pursue careers in higher education at UWEC. There Margaret touched and enriched countless lives while working as a head resident and associate director of housing. In between, she took time off to raise Labrador retrievers, polish her golf game, pursue her love of the outdoors and most importantly to her, be a mom to Christopher and Scott.
Margaret was known as a loyal friend and thoughtful neighbor. She routinely put others before herself, with an understated grace and took everyone as they were without question. She loved people, especially children and quietly celebrated helping others flourish and grow.
A memorial service will be held at at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Christ Cathedral in Eau Claire.
In place of flowers, gifts to honor Margaret’s memory may be sent to the UWEC Foundation, Schofield Hall 214, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, Wis., 54701, or via foundation.uwec.edu.