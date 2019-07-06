Margaret J. Bluma, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bluma. Dear mother of David (Krystyna), the late Charles (Dennine), John (Maria), Robert (Carol), Thomas (Charlene), James (Mary), Mary Kay (Richard) Retzlaff and Janette (Skip) Zimmermann. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held be at noon Tuesday, July 9, at St. Gabriel Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.