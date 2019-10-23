Margaret Sybil Elizabeth Humpal

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Margaret “Peggy” Sybil Elizabeth Humpal, 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away at Comforts of Home Assisted Living Center in Chippewa Falls, where she has resided for the past eight years.
Margaret was born in England to Bertie and Maude Pledger. She attended secretarial school and worked at King’s College in Cambridge. During World War II, Peg met Tech. Sgt. Edward F. Humpal from Sumner, Iowa, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps and stationed in England.
Ed and Peg married in 1945 and after the war they came to the U.S., where they farmed in Iowa for many years before moving to Athens, Wis., in 1966 to continue with a larger dairy operation. They raised nine children, Edward (Joyce), Margaret (Duane) Quirk, Kathleen, John (Gayle), Charles (Diane), Jennifer, Rebecca (John) Rimsky, James and Linda (Doug) Gindt.
When nearly all the children were grown, Peg went back to school and became an LPN in 1978.
They later moved to Chippewa Falls, where she worked many years at the Northern Center and later at a nursing home in Cornell before retiring at age 80.
Margaret loved crafts and was very skilled in knitting, sewing, crocheting and painting, especially ceramics and pictures. She also loved jigsaw puzzles. She used her love of crafts to create many beautiful gifts for family members, especially her grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her nine children; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one niece; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Katherine in England; her husband in 1999; and one grandchild, Kevin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, town of Sigel, Chippewa County, following the funeral Mass. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the church.
A special thank you to the staff at Comforts of Home and the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice of Chippewa Falls and the volunteers of both organizations.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in memory of Margaret.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.