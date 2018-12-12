Margie M. Metzenbauer, 93, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Our House Memory Care.
Margie was born Aug. 17, 1925, in Eau Claire to Orrin and Mae (Hagen) Olson. She lived in Eau Claire until the age of 12, when she moved in with her Grandma and Grandpa Hagen. She attended Chippewa Falls’ schools and was then employed by Chippewa Shoe.
On Jan. 25, 1946, she married Bernard Metzenbauer at the Methodist parsonage in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Chippewa Falls and then the town of Anson since 1952. Margie worked at the Northern Center in the food service department from 1968 until Sept. 7, 1988, when she retired.
Margie is survived by her children, Betty (Rolland) Anderson of Holcombe, Larry (Sharon) of Cadott, Kathy Christenson of New Auburn, Karen (Michael) Rustad of Spring Valley, Sharon (Richard) Boyea of Fall Creek and Michael (Cheryl) of Cadott; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, David (Jonna) Olson, of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie in 2001; son-in-law, Robert Christenson; granddaughter, Lisa Linhart; and siblings, Lila McKinster, Betty Baca, John Olson, Dale Olson and Sharon Chambers.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Alan Dunham officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.