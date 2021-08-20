Marian M. Syverson, 79, of Colfax, died peacefully at home under the care of Heartland Hospice on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Marian was born on February 18, 1942, to William and Eva (Taylor) Stai in Eau Claire. She attended school at Memorial High School in Eau Claire graduating with the class of 1960. Marian married Kenneth Syverson on April 18, 1964 at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

She was a longtime member of Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Marian was a member of the local rug hooking guild. She was also involved with the Church Esther Circle and the Chippewa County Homemakers. Marian enjoyed rug hooking, crocheting, knitting, and quilting, among many other arts and crafts. She was a kind and caring wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by all who knew her.

Marian is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; children: Katherine Clement of Modesto, CA, Dave Syverson of Albertville, WI, and Karen (Butch) Goulet of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren: Nicole Clement and her fiance Jordan Crook, Justin Clement and Jordyn Clement, Sierra, Cheyanne, Cody and Cade Hawkins, and Cali Goulet; brother, Dave (Jo) Stai; and son-in-law, Dennis Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Sharron Stai and Sandy Stai; brother-in-law, Larry Patton; along with many other relatives and friends.