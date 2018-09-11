CADOTT -- Mariana Polhamus, 82, of Cadott passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at her home in care of Heartland Hospice.
Mariana was born Sept. 16, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Borghild (Weeks) Motycka.
Mariana married Charles E. Polhamus May 12, 1962, in Cadott. Following marriage they lived in St. Paul, Minn., and Cadott. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and Christmas.
Mariana is survived by her husband, Charles Polhamus; children, Patrina (Mike) Gunderson, Penny (Thomas) Nemitz and Charles A. (Lisa Ruff) Polhamus; grandchildren, Michelle (Josh) Gardow, Andrea Gunderson, Paige Polhamus, Elizabeth Nemitz, Grace Polhamus, Tim Nemitz and Steven Nemitz; and a brother, Joseph Motycka. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave, Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729, with Pastor Jim Woldhuis officiating. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday morning at the church.
Memorials are preferred in Mariana's memory, to the Chippewa Valley Bible Church-Fellowship Fund, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.