Marilyn “Doc” T. Bowe, 82, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Marilyn was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Bloomer, the daughter of George and Catherine (Zwiefelhofer) Dachel. She graduated from Bloomer High School.
On June 14, 1969, Marilyn married Dennis Bowe at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
She was employed at Mason Shoe for 20 years, then worked in the Catholic school system for over 35 years, cooking at Holy Ghost. She worked in the Chippewa School System for 10 years, doing light housekeeping. She loved her school kids and enjoyed listening to them. They loved to request her potato dumplings. Marilyn taught dumpling making at Oktoberfest for a few years, where she introduced the Cuckoos Nest at the Holy Ghost Food Stand.
Marilyn loved the Green Bay Packers, doing the Chicken Dance at weddings, family gatherings and fishing at Fireside Lake. Marilyn loved her family, especially watching Tim’s accomplishments in sports at McDonell High School. Marilyn was known for her love of softball and played well into her 30s in the Pines Ballroom League and was an avid bowler. She was always the life of the party.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dennis; one son, Tim (Stacey) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Kathleen Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer and Alice Madsen of Hutchinson, Minn.; and two granddaughters, Lizzy and Kendall Bowe, who she adored spending time with at the cabin.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, Leon Zwiefelhofer and Jim Madsen.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, and from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. both Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.