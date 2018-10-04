Marilyn Fanetti

Marilyn “Gin” M. Fanetti, 80, of Bloomer passed away Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, to Marian (Barney) and Adolph Bohaty. She grew up in Cornell, and married Gene Fanetti April 25, 1959, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell. She along with her husband were owners of Fanetti Transport, Inc., established in 1960 and retired in 1994. Following retirement, they traveled the southern U.S. during winters and were avid collectors of Indian artifacts. They went on to establish a camp ground in Mesa, Ariz.
Gin was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, serving as president of the Parish Council, president of the PCCW, as well as resurrection singers. She was also a member of the Bloomer American Legion Auxiliary. Gin also gave of her time and talents at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer. She treasured her time with her friends playing bridge, crafting, scrapbooking and quilting.
She loved spending time with her family, hosting holidays and life events at her home as well as attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Floyd) Dachel of Bloomer, Todd Fanetti (Dianne Root) of Bloomer, Maria (Kevin) Seibel of Bloomer, Eric (Janel) Fanetti of Menomonie; grandchildren, Tasha (Taylor) Zeman, Shawna Seibel, Krystina Seibel, Jonathon Dachel, Cole Fanetti, Clayton Fanetti, Ciarra Seibel and Morgan Fanetti; brother, AJ (Patt) Bohaty; and sister, Deborah (Tracy) Redpath.
She is preceded in death by parents; husband, Gene; one son in infancy, Jeffrey; sisters, Sheila Kastel, Victoria Bohaty, Patricia Bohaty; brothers, Daniel Bohaty and Thomas Bohaty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Lunch will be served at White Pine Pavilion. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer. Christian wake service will begin at 7 p.m.
Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Bloomer is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.