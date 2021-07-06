CHIPPEWA FALLS, MN—Marilyn K. Feigum (Fritz), age 75, passed away June 4th, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was a long time resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota and resided in Chippewa Falls WI for the past 20 years. Marilyn’s passion in life was creating beautiful homes filled with cherished items, but most importantly, family, friends, and her beloved pets. Everyone was always welcome. She was an amazing woman of impeccable style. Marilyn’s many extraordinary talents included painting and wallpapering, woodworking and restoration, sewing and needlework, gardening, and entertaining (not cooking!) Her endless stories and silly antics will be greatly missed by everyone. Her character was one of integrity, generosity, and unconditional love and kindness. She was perpetually happy, smiling, and optomistic. Her faith taught her to appreciate the miracle in everything no matter how simple or small. Marilyn is survived by, and a devoted mother to, Todd Fritz (Jennifer) and Robin Melin. Loving grandmother to Clayborne, Cameron, and Jackson. Caring sister to Nancy Behm, Kathleen (Stokes) Gynnild, Steven Feigum, Bradley Hultman. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews and numerous friends.