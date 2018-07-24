Marion Dean Hall, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Marion was born May 15, 1933, in Idaho, the son of Dick and Alice (Caldwell) Hall. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He owned his own boat and fished in Alaska, also a long-haul truck driver. Mr. Hall was well loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Marion is survived by his beloved wife, Cecilia; brother, Bob McKee; sister, Alice Price; nieces, Florence Pace and Lisa Henderson; nephews, William and Douglas Drinkwine and Bobby McKee Jr.; many grand-nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Hall; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
