Marion Frank

A few traits that Marion will be remembered by most are her optimism, unconditional love, humor, authenticity and gratefulness. She looked at life through a positive lens and with a sense of humor which helped her to overcome the many obstacles and losses placed in her path. She was so thankful for everything done for her and given to her and she let you know that she loved you every chance that she got. When she loved you, she loved you without conditions and had your back no matter what. She also expressed herself freely and authentically without the fear of rejection or concern for popularity.

In her last days, she showed us all how to pass on with courage as she let go with peace and surrendered to her faith. She genuinely expressed how grateful she was for her long life filled with love and she took the chance to proactively say goodbye to her loved ones. She talked about and reflected on her life while saying goodbye and expressed that she was ready for the next chapter when the time came to let go of this one.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Gail), Mike, and Dan (Nancy); as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the many other lives that she has touched.

She was proceeded by her mom and dad, Martin and Emma Ramberg; siblings, Gladys Powers, Otis Ramberg, and Josephine Rawlings; and daughter-in-law, Julie Frank.