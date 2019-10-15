Marion G. Simon, 89, formally of Stanley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls. Marion was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Kenton, Mich., to the late John and Irene (Pathic) Gospodar. The family moved to the Stanley area when she was a young girl. Marion attended local schools and graduated from Stanley High School. Marion married Donald Simon Sept. 13, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley.
Marion was a receptionist for Dr. Mathwig at The Stanley Clinic for many years and then worked at the Northern Center until her retirement.
Marion is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Bill (Gail) of Eau Claire, Nancy (Jim) Kowalczyk of Boyd, Cindy (Ed) Irish of Cadott, Mary (Greg) Seichter of Alma Center, and Katherine (Greg) Ruff of Oswego, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Gospodar; and sister, Betty Lou Welke; and grandson, Eric Kowalczyk.
A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night with rosary at 7 p.m. at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.