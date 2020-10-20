BLOOMER — Marjorie E. Nichols, 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer. Her family, healthcare staff, and St. Croix Hospice, were by her side, telling her she was loved and it was okay to go.

Marge was born April 5, 1932, to Gerald and Margaret Fry, younger sister to Loujean. Marge married Chuck Nichols in 1948. She lived in Hebron, Ind., Wanatah, Ind., Rockford, Ill., and Chippewa Falls, before moving to Maplewood (Dove) Healthcare in Bloomer, in 2011. The staff became part of her loving family, showering her with excellent care, hourly smiles, and many hugs.

In Chippewa Falls, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, and was the librarian there for many years. Marge worked as the Assistant Children’s Librarian in Chippewa Falls, creating special and creative story times for years, for children who knew her simply as the magical Marge. Over the years she “adopted” numerous children who called her Grandma Marge, and she never failed to remember their birthdays with a card. For her five grandchildren, her love, nurturing, and creativity were constant. The last 20 years of her life were difficult with health issues and declining cognitive abilities. However, her sparkle never dimmed.