Marjorie M. Roycraft, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.

She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, to Jenny (Gilbertson) and Gilbert Lower. Marge graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1948. Following high school, she went on to Cosmetology and Beauty School.

In 1951, she married John R. Johnson. Together they had a son, Roger. John passed away unexpectedly in 1959.

On Oct. 10, 1963, Marge married Fred Roycraft. Together they gave young Roger a brother, Richard. The family resided in Chippewa Falls, where Marge raised their children and made their home.

Marge was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women and other circles. She was also a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star #112. Marge was very social and loved going out to eat with friends and taking trips to the casino. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and cross stitching.