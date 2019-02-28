CHIPPEWA FALLS/RIPON, Wis. — Marlene A. Walkowiak, 82, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Ripon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Chippewa Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Marlene was born in Ripon, March 15, 1936, the daughter of Wallace and Florence (Anklam) Rudolph. She graduated from Ripon High School. On July 2, 1955, she married Harry Walkowiak, who passed away April 20, 2013. Marlene was a seamstress at The Advertisers in Ripon. She also worked at Ripon Knitting Works, as well as Ripon Foods, throughout her life. She enjoyed collecting Hummel Figurines and cherished time with her family. Marlene was a member of Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church in Ripon and the African Violet Society.
Marlene is survived by her children, Linda Ellis of Chippewa Falls; son, Robert (Gayle) Walkowiak of Waunakee, Wis.; three grandchildren, Sarah (Daniel) Wollner, James Morgan and Demitre Ellis; Demitre’s father, Barry Ellis; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Quinn Wollner; her brother, Harvey Rudolph; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Florence Rudolph; her husband, Harry Walkowiak; daughter, Susan (Reverend Tom) Morgan; five brothers, Wallace Jr., Edgar, Norman, Carleton and Gary Rudolph; and a sister, Leona Dahlke.
Visitation for Marlene will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, Wis., 54971.
A funeral service for Marlene will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, also at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon, with the Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ripon.
Memorials in Marlene’s name may be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971.