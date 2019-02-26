Marlene “Marnie” Jean Ericksen, 87, formerly of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Marnie was born Jan. 22, 1932, to the late Eugene and Helen (Everson) Riley in Eau Claire. On July 27, 1952, she married Erling “Bud” Ericksen at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Marnie had worked at Mason Shoe Company and for the town of Hallie. After retiring, she enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Sandy) of Boyceville, Gary of Exeland, Wis., Michael (Paula) of Reedsburg, Wis., and Thomas (Julie) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Amelia Ericksen, Adam Ericksen, Kathryn Johnson, Alexandra (Kyle) Schalte, Geda Ericksen, Brenna Ericksen, Seanna Ericksen, Tony Thalacker, Jeff Thalacker, Josh Dean, Jason Dean, Jason (Melinda) Ericksen, Joseph (Syreeta) Ericksen and Kelly (Adam) Howen; great-grandchildren, Adrienna (Devon), Morgan, Aysia, Johnathan, Joshua, Teran, Bella, McKean, Katie, TJ, Decker, Riley and Marvel; great-great-grandchild, Teagan; sisters, June (Darrell) Dowden of Fairchild, Wis., Sally (Rick) Schuman and Kathy (Dave) Lorentz, both of Eau Claire; brothers, Jerry Riley of Bremerton, Wash., Bob (Gen) Riley of Clayton, Wis., and Mike (Toni) Riley of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Jean Riley of New Auburn; many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marnie was preceded in death by her husband, Erling “Bud”; parents; daughter-in-law, Darlene Ericksen; brother, Jim Riley; and sister-in-law, Joan Riley.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Evergreen Funeral Home, (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy. 93) with the Rev. Sandra Ericksen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington, Wis.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care given to Marnie at Our House Memory Care of Eau Claire and by St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Marnie to the Eau Claire County Humane Association www.eccha.org/donate/donate.phtml. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.