Marlene 'Toni' Faith Flaig

Toni’s life was defined by her strong faith and great love for family. She grew up babysitting the neighborhood children, many of which remained close friends throughout her life. Toni was proud to have worked at a local bank, and later used those skills to help her grandchildren with their math homework. As her middle name implies, God was at the center of everything that she did. She was active in her churches, St. William’s, St. Tim’s and St. Olaf, teaching pre-marriage classes, first communion classes and Sunday school. Toni had the gift of hospitality. From opening her household to the neighbor kids, to gathering friends to play cards, to extraordinary Christmas celebrations, she was happiest when her house or cabin was filled with loved ones. Along with spending quality time with her 12 grandchildren, her favorite hobbies were baking, playing cards and sewing Christmas stockings and baby blankets.