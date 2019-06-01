Marsha A. Roder, 71, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and Heartland Hospice.
Marsha was born April 2, 1948, in Stanley, the daughter of Walmar N. and Mathilda (Yeager) Hurt. She was adopted at the age of two.
On May 2, 1974, Marsha married Richard Roder in Chippewa Falls and later they divorced. She worked as an administrative assistant at Lac Du Flambeau Domestic Abuse Shelter.
Marsha is survived by two sons, Arron Michael (Angie) Roder of Eau Claire and Neil Norbert Roder of Woodruff, Wis.; one daughter, Angela Mae (David) Geiger also of Woodruff; four brothers, Walmar Jr. “Toby” Hurt of Chippewa Falls, Michael (Jeannie) Hurt of Fall Creek, Jeff (Nancy) Hurt of Chippewa Falls and Anthony “Tony” (Rhonda) Hurt of Solon Springs; two sisters, Maria (Tom) Cooney and Melissa (Kirk) Watton both of Chippewa Falls; and four grandchildren, Mariah, Michael, Annabella and David, Jr.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; and godmother,Eva.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, until the time of services at the funeral home.
