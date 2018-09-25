Martin Carlson

CHETEK, Wis. — Martin Olfert Carlson, 92, of Chetek, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at his home Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Martin was born Dec. 15, 1925, to Sigurd and Lillian (Olson) Carlson on the family homestead in the town of Dovre, the eighth of 10 children. He was raised in the town of Dovre and graduated from Chetek High School in 1944. He married Alvina Gubrud July 19, 1946, in Aberdeen, Md., and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2008.
Martin was in the Army in 1946 and 1947. While stationed in the Aleutian Islands, after having surgery, Martin shook hands with the then General Eisenhower. Martin was proud to be escorted by his son, John, on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2012.
Martin farmed on the home place with his brother, Chris, for a few years. He was a barber in Chetek and Rhinelander and worked at Dolly Madison Dairy in Eau Claire, for many years. He later was a home builder and cabinet maker. He will be remembered for all the beautiful pieces of furniture he made for his children and grandchildren. Martin and Alvina lived in Chippewa Falls for over 50 years. He was a long time member of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and currently a member at Chetek Lutheran Church. After Alvina’s death, Martin moved back to Chetek. He spent the last nine years with his devoted friend and loving companion, Alice Sannes.
Martin and Alvina enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Arizona and Texas, spending time at their lake home in Chetek, fishing and playing cards.
He will be missed by his children, Sue (Joe) Eide, Pam Carlson, Dave (Therese) Carlson and John (Cindy) Carlson; grandchildren, Theresa Polden, Dan Polden, Megan Carlson (Daniel Renteria), Emily Carlson and Stephanie Tadayon; great-grandchildren, Jeromie Goettl, Jacob Geottl, Gabriella Renteria and Charlie Renteria; sisters, Ruth Anderson, Naomi Post, Dorothy Ostlie; and special friend and companion, Alice Sannes; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Alvina, in 2008; parents; brother, Chris (June) Carlson; sisters, Sigrid Carlson, Iduna (Carl) Holter, Agnes (Art) Anderson, Tilla (Vern) Swanson and Esther (Angelo) Ewing; brothers-in-law, Jim Anderson, Robert Post and Dean Ostlie; granddaughter, Karen Polden; and nieces, nephew and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Chetek Lutheran Church in Chetek. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Chetek Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Home Health Hospice in Eau Claire. Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek is in charge of arrangements.