Mary A. Keezer

Mary was a tremendous Green Bay Packers fan. She had a collection of hats, blankets, cheese heads and photos of the players. She always joked about the heart-stopping last two minutes of every Packers game.

In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation at this time due to the Coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Mary Keezer appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.