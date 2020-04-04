Mary A. Keezer, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Mary was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Eau Claire, to Joseph R. Graham and Doris E. (Zank) Graham. Her home for her first 22 years was in Augusta, Wis. Mary worked from age 10, as a cook in the Graham family restaurant, The Green Lantern, in Augusta. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1961 and attended college at Wisconsin State College in Eau Claire (UWEC). Mary was an accomplished musician, watercolor artist and teacher. She graduated with honors from UWEC with a BA degree in 1965 and a MST in music in 1969.
Mary taught elementary music in Monroe, Wis.; elementary and junior high music in Muskego, Wis.; and middle school band lessons in Fall Creek, Wis. She directed youth church choirs in Eau Claire and Monroe and played organ at Grace Lutheran and Bear’s Grass Church in Augusta.
Mary was one of the seven founders of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and played French horn for 25 years, 16 years as principal horn, retiring in 2001. She studied horn with Robert Gantner (UWEC); Robert Elworthy (principal horn of the Minnesota Orchestra); and Douglas Hill (UW-Madison). She studied painting with Karlyn Holman (Shell Lake Arts Center) and Janet Carson (UWEC).
Mary loved to watch classic movies on the TCM channel and rent Netflix DVDs. She had a remarkable knowledge of plot lines and characters.
Mary was very proud of her Scottish heritage (Graham of Montrose) and traveled three times to Scotland. One trip involved walking the golf course at St. Andrew’s.
Mary was a tremendous Green Bay Packers fan. She had a collection of hats, blankets, cheese heads and photos of the players. She always joked about the heart-stopping last two minutes of every Packers game.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Keezer; son, Geoffrey (Gillian) Keezer; grandchildren, Julianne, James, Cameron and Malcolm; siblings, James (Winnie) Graham, Robert Graham, Betsie (Ted Roeder) Graham.
Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to: Chippewa Valley Symphony, 402 Graham Ave. Suite 205, Eau Claire, WI 54701; Shell Lake Arts Center, P.O. Box 315, Shell Lake, WI 54871; UWEC Foundation, PO Box 4004, Eau Claire, WI 54702; Habitat for Humanity, 145 N. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703.
In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation at this time due to the Coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Mary Keezer appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.