Mary Ann Kressin, 77, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.
Mary Ann was born July 31, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Edward and Rosalia (Simon) LeDuc.
In September of 1959, Mary Ann married Roger Kressin. She farmed most of her life. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and 4H and was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Mary Ann always had her door open for anyone and the coffee pot was always on.
Mary Ann is survived by two sons, Mark and Matthew (Michele) Kressin both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Fae (Alan Chada) Bilderback of Chippewa Falls; two stepbrothers, Douglas and Donald Briney both of California; one sister-in-law, Arlene (Joe) Hakes of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren, Olivia and Eion Kressin; special niece, “Smokey”; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, and her extended family.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and stepmother; four brothers, Charles, Albert, Earl and Matthew LeDuc; five sisters, Eleanor Goettl, Ceil Smasal, Dorothy Zwiefelhofer, Rosemary Eslinger and Annette Tharp; two stepbrothers, William and Robert Briney; and one stepsister, Mary Beth Briney.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11 and from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. both Monday at the funeral home.
