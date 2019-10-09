CADOTT — Mary Ann Meyer, 87, of Cadott passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Our House Memory Care Center, Chippewa Falls.
Mary Ann Buresh was born April 2, 1932, in Chippewa County. She attended elementary school in the Cadott area and graduated from Cadott High School in 1949. Upon completion of high school, she obtained her rural education certificate in 1951 and her bachelor of science in education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, in 1967. Her educational career spanned 33 years, starting in a one-room schoolhouse and concluded at Cadott Elementary School in 1989. “Mrs. Meyer” had the opportunity to educate and influence hundreds of children in her 33 years of teaching.
On June 18, 1952, she married Delvin Lee Meyer at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cadott. They built their home north of Cadott in 1955, established and raised their family there and lived there together for 58 years, until 2013. During that time, they had raised five children, Renee, Randy, Rhett, Russell and Reid. Mary Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and spent her remaining years in memory care centers until her death.
Mary Ann loved educating children, not only as her profession, but also taught Sunday school for many years at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She also taught her own grandchildren the basics in spelling, penmanship, math, etc. She was active in the Cadott Community as secretary of the Cemetery Association, a member of the Z.C.B.J. Bohemian Lodge, enjoyed bowling and throwing horseshoes. Mary Ann loved to camp, fish, hunt and spend time with her family. She would do anything needed to help her family. She loved playing cards and playing bingo, at the casinos with her sisters. She also enjoyed tending flowers around the house and feeding the birds.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Delvin; five children, Renee (Kenneth) Graham, Randy (Judy), Rhett (Vicki), Russell (Susan) and Reid; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Mary Buresh; three sisters, Mildred, Rose and Bessie; six brothers, William Jr., Frank, Edward, Joseph, Rudy and George.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 Seminary St., Cadott, with the Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating. Inurnment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery in the town of Arthur, at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, and also one hour prior to the services Friday morning at the church.
The family wishes to express a sincere “thank you” to the Our House Memory Care Center staff for the care Mary Ann received while she was a resident there.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to a charity of donor’s choice in memory of Mary Ann.