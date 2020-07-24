× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Morgan, 88, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at River Pines, Altoona, after battling Parkinson’s for many years. Mary Ann was born May 10, 1932, in Eau Claire, to Felix and Frances (Bonin) Derouin. She spent her entire life in Eau Claire, graduating as valedictorian from St. Patrick’s and later marrying David “Bud” Morgan. Mary Ann’s career was raising her eight children and continuing as a loving grandmother. Everyone she came in contact with was overwhelmed by her compassion and concern as she always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.

Mary Ann’s “hobbies” were always her family, music, baseball (especially the Minnesota Twins), and animals. Her room at River Pines overflowed with memorabilia from all of these.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Ivy (Jim) Hartman, Gregg (Marilyn) Morgan, Terri (Bruce) Riedinger, Todd Morgan, Robert (Jane) Morgan, John Morgan, Rich (Colleen) Morgan; 17 grandchildren, Kristi, Traci, Mandi, Rachel, Ryan, Kelli, Tina, Henry, Charlie, Lindsay, Tal, Kali, Bria, Andrew, Thomas, Kendra and Kirsten; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is precede in death by her parents; husband; sister, Elaine; and two sons, Peter and Michael.