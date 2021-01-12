Mary E. McKenna

Mary was a member of St. Joseph’s Institute, and worked/volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce, Heyde Center, History Center, Jim Falls Library, childcare, 4-H project leader, Boy Scouts, Mission Coalition, and was very active in her church. She was loyal to her family and to her values. She was steadfast in her faith, believing that God answers all of our prayers, even if his answer is sometimes “NO.” As a devout Catholic, she lived a life on the road towards heaven. In her final days, she gathered with Msgr. Michael Gorman and members of her family to pray that the “welcoming committee” of saints would guide her home when she passed.