CADOTT — Mary Jane Bourget, 93, of Cadott died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Mary Jane was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of James and Rosa (Harbich) Ryan Jr.

On Nov. 15, 1945, Mary Jane married Ludger Bourget. They lived and farmed in the town of Goetz, until retiring in 1985, when they moved into Cadott. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Mary Jane is survived by six children, David of Minnesota, William of Cadott, Susan Klein of Madison, Charles of Elk Mound, Jerome of Blair, and Michael of Cameron; 17 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Barbara; brothers, Elmer Ryan and Philip Ryan; sisters, Florence Krumenauer, Margaret Krumenauer, and Lucille Hall.

Mom had a kind, gentle nature. She was not critical of people even though you thought she could or should have been. Her guidance was felt mostly not by what she said, but what she did not say. She was a wonderful example for us all.