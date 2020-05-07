× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Lynn Shilha, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Chippewa Falls, to Harold and JoAnne (Revor) Shilha. She was a lifelong resident of Chippewa Falls and is leaving behind many friends and family.

In 2002, Mary was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and with treatment, strength, courage and determination, she was cancer free until August 2019. Although the strength, courage and determination was still with her, she lost the battle this time.

Mary married Paul Wikan and later were divorced. Together they had one daughter, Erin.

Mary drew her strength from the love and support of her family and friends, but her will to live was for her daughter, Erin, son-in-law, Omar, and grandsons, Omar William (7) and Jacob Noor (2). They were the pride and joy of her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Omar) Hattach of Lakeville, Minn.; grandsons, Omar and Jacob; mother, JoAnne Shilha of Chippewa Falls; five sisters, Cindy (Dennis) Wojt, Julie (Pete) Travaglio, Linda (Tony) Schneider, Susan (Scott) Leahy, Kim (Dave) Bernier, all of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Larry (Sue) Shilha of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.