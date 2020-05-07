Mary Lynn Shilha, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Chippewa Falls, to Harold and JoAnne (Revor) Shilha. She was a lifelong resident of Chippewa Falls and is leaving behind many friends and family.
In 2002, Mary was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and with treatment, strength, courage and determination, she was cancer free until August 2019. Although the strength, courage and determination was still with her, she lost the battle this time.
Mary married Paul Wikan and later were divorced. Together they had one daughter, Erin.
Mary drew her strength from the love and support of her family and friends, but her will to live was for her daughter, Erin, son-in-law, Omar, and grandsons, Omar William (7) and Jacob Noor (2). They were the pride and joy of her heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Omar) Hattach of Lakeville, Minn.; grandsons, Omar and Jacob; mother, JoAnne Shilha of Chippewa Falls; five sisters, Cindy (Dennis) Wojt, Julie (Pete) Travaglio, Linda (Tony) Schneider, Susan (Scott) Leahy, Kim (Dave) Bernier, all of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Larry (Sue) Shilha of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold in 2013.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.
“You’re in the arms of an angel, fly away from here.”
She will be in our thoughts and hearts forever.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
