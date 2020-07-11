Mary Miller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE/CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Mary A. Miller, 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, with family by her side.

Mary was born April 24, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Ernest S. and Gladys L. (Attlesey) Steinmetz. She attended and graduated from McDonell Area Catholic Schools. On Sept. 13, 1958, Mary married John Miller at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Mary worked as a cook in several schools within the Eau Claire School District. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and PCCW. She liked spending time at golf league and loved supporting her grandchildren's extracurricular activities. John and Mary also enjoyed their trips to the casino, spending time with family and friends, and going on family vacations. Lots of memories were made, and fish were caught, at their cottage in Minong.

Mary is survived by her sons, Patrick Miller, Stephen Miller, and Donald (Christine) Miller; her daughter, Debra Balts; nine grandchildren, Jason, Amanda, Christopher, Dana, Andrea, Brandon, Jonathan, Maija and Rozi; 12 great-grandchildren, Haley, Leah, Cameron, Novalie, Everett, Emma, Elle, Everley, Enora, Brielle, Cole and Howie; brother, Don (Shari) Steinmetz; two sisters, Janet (Richard) Nosal and Lois Ruf; many nieces, nephews, and friends.