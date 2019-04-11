Matthew Jon Hagen, 19, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, as the result of a car accident. He was born Feb. 18, 2000, in Chippewa Falls, to Jennifer (Loiselle) and Kerry Hagen and graduated from Chi-Hi in 2018.
Matthew played basketball and soccer from a very early age. He played basketball through middle school and with the Cardinal Hoops, a local traveling team. Matthew loved to play soccer though, and he continued to play right through high school; four years with the Chi-Hi Cardinals as well as playing for the Strikers, a local traveling soccer team. Matthew learned a lot from his coach and mentor, Mike Cohoon.
Matthew loved to spend time outdoors, hammocking, camping at Winterhaven Resort, swimming, hiking, exploring and hanging out with his friends. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his dog, Stella; and his cat, Zoey.
His grandpa Jon, his teachers, friends, neighbors, and basically anyone that knew Matthew, will always remember him as a loving, kind, polite, and caring young man, who cared deeply for his brothers. Even though he wasn’t able to get the matching “Three Brothers” tattoo that Michael and Mitchell have, he will always be in their hearts.
Matthew will forever be loved and missed by his parents, Kerry and Jennifer Hagen; brothers, Michael (Beretta Todd) Hagen and Mitchell Hagen; maternal grandmother, Judi Folska-Witkowski; paternal grandparents, Jon and Joanne Hagen; aunts, uncles, and cousins, Jill (Mike) Trimbo and daughter, Kyrsten Snyder, Carla Witkowski, Jason (Christina) Witkowski, Cecil and Kelley Hayes and children, Daniel (McKenzee) and Abigale Hayes, Kevin and Marcy Hagen and children, Steven (Krystal) Hagen-Miller, Jessica, Alaina, Joshua, Anna, and Caleb Hagen, Kurtis and Jennifer Hagen and children, Johnathan Bucholtz, Jasmine (Ryan) Anderson, Kristi Hagen, Kalley Hagen, Kayelyn Hagen, Jacob Hagen, Brendon (Selena) Pawlak, Ethan Pawlak, Kerigan (Anthony) Pawlak; great-aunts and uncles, Cindi Folska and her children, Jeff and Jon Stumm, Curt (Connie) Folska and their daughter, McKenna Missfeldt, special Minnesota family “Nana” Carol Reardon, Kelly and Cory Denney and their children, Andrew and Alexa Denney; girlfriend, Bailey Zank; and many, many close friends, including his very special neighbors, Dale and Paula Slaby.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Phillip Loiselle; stepgrandfather, Gary Witkowski; cousin, Samuel Hayes; great-grandparents, Edward and Margaret Folska, Dale and Virginia Loiselle, William and Lila Askegaard, and Merton and Elaine Hagen.
Some people will get this, and some will not, but we got to ride this train for 19 years, and we wouldn’t have traded it for anything. Until we meet again, our precious baby boy…
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Matthew’s uncle, Pastor Kevin Hagen, officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.