Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Matt was born October 14, 1970, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Patrick and Mary (Monpas) Martin. He was an equipment operator for A-1 Excavating.

Matt enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, going to his cabin and drinking beers with his friends. He loved his nieces and nephews. Matt was the best backhoe operator around.

Matt is survived by his girlfriend, Dana Miller of Chippewa Falls, and her children, Novalie and Everett; his mother, Mary Martin of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Shawn (Stacey) Martin of Prior Lake, Minn., Travis (Melissa) Martin and Randy (Katy) Martin, both of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Kelly (Donald, Jr.) Jackelen of Chippewa Falls; eight nieces and nephews, Breyden, Ella, Greta, Madalyn, Lydia, Leah, Jackson and Charlize; and other relatives and friends.

Matt was preceded in death his father, Patrick, on July 28, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, June 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in the town of Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.