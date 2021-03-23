Matthew James Young, 51, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer at Sacred Heart Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 23, 1970, in Elkhorn, Wis., to Cynthia (Pinnow) and Jim Young. He grew up in Delavan, Wis., and graduated from DDHS, class of 1988. He was a State wrestler and was proudly coined the nickname, “The Terminator.”

Matt found the love of his life, Nancy Decker, at a Packers preseason game. Shortly after meeting, Matt moved to Chippewa Falls, to be with Nancy. The two united in marriage June 11, 2007, in Las Vegas. It was meant to be and they were a perfect match!

Once living in Chippewa Falls, Matt worked at Southworth Chevrolet. He loved his job as a service advisor at Southworth and the coworkers quickly became his second family.

Matt enjoyed playing softball, dancing, listening to music, and singing karaoke … he never turned down a mic! He was always happy and wasn’t just the life of the party, he was THE party! He will be dearly missed.