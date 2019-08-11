Maurietta F. Pitsch, 99, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in the village of Lake Hallie, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice. Maurietta was born Oct. 4, 1919, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Kreiling) Parent.
On Sept. 24, 1936, Maurietta married Clyde Pitsch at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Maurietta is survived by five daughters, Rita Horne of Fredericksburg, Texas, Sharon (Robert) Bell of Chippewa Falls, Joanne Shafer of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Linda (John) Brantmeier of Appleton and Roberta (Steve) Ortman of Kokomo, Ind.; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Maurietta was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, Dec. 28, 2008; one son-in-law, Einar Horne; her parents; three brothers, Vernon Parent, Oswald Parent and Charles Parent Jr., in infancy; and five sisters, Viola Roehling, Myrtle Blanchard, Loretta Robert, Marcella Severson and Rosemary Loew.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.